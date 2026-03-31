Patrick J. Adams praises ‘Suits’ costar Meghan Markle: ‘Insane’

Patrick J. Adams has spoken warmly about his former Suits co-star Meghan Markle, saying what the Duchess of Sussex has experienced since leaving the show is simply "insane."

The Madison actor, 44, made the remarks on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with host Amanda Hirsch, in an episode dropping on Tuesday, 31 March.

The conversation turned to Meghan after Hirsch revealed she had received a handwritten note from the Duchess after posting about her on social media ahead of the Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

"The way that happened was that her show was coming out, and I had said on my Instagram, where I say stupid s---, that I am worried for Meghan," Hirsch explained, noting that Adams had been protective of his former co-star in the past.

Adams' response was simple: "What she's gone through is insane."

Adams and Meghan played love interests Mike Ross and Rachel Zane on Suits from the show's launch in 2011 through to season 7, with their characters eventually marrying onscreen.

When Meghan married Prince Harry in May 2018, Adams was among the Suits cast members who attended the royal wedding.

Since then, she and Harry have stepped back from royal duties, relocated to California and had two children together.

The pair are not in regular contact.

Adams revealed on a Reddit thread in October 2024 that they "are not really in touch," acknowledging that she "leads a very different life now for obvious and important reasons."

However, when Meghan heard that Adams and co-star Sarah Rafferty were launching a Suits rewatch podcast, she reached out.

"I got a lovely text, saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in any way," Adams wrote at the time. "So lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart."