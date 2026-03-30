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Alex Duong dead: Blue Bloods star's final message revealed

Alex Duong died on Saturday at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 30, 2026

Alex Duong dead: Blue Bloods stars final message revealed
Alex Duong dead: Blue Bloods star's final message revealed

Alex Duong, an iconic comedian and actor fans loved from Blue Bloods, has sadly passed away.

The 42-year-old star died on Saturday at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica after suffering septic shock.

For weeks, Alex had been fighting a rare and aggressive cancer called “alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma” which affected his eye and later spread to his spine.

In the weeks before his death, Duong shared a message of hope on his Instagram account where he reposted a video from his friend Chris Tran, who asked fans to support him as his condition worsened.

The late star commented, “[two hand clap emojis] I will walk out of here,” showing the will power and courage he kept until the very end.

Tran explained that Alex was fighting eye cancer for some time and a recent seizure revealed more complications in his spine.

Duong was a very famous figure in Los Angeles comedy scene where he performed stand-up, worked as a door guy at the Comedy Store on Sunset Strip and appeared on shows like Netflix’s Historical Roast, CBS’s Blue Bloods and The OnlyFans Roast of Whitney Cummings.

Born in Dallas, Texas, Alex was the youngest of six children to Vietnamese and Chinese parents.

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