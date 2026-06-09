Shaboozey reveals how Beyoncé surprised him with ‘Cowboy Carter'

Imagine being invited to record vocals for Beyoncé, only to find out you actually made the final cut at the exact same moment as the rest of the world.

That is precisely what happened to singer-songwriter Shaboozey, who has revealed he had no idea his collaborations with Queen Bey had made it onto her groundbreaking country album, Cowboy Carter, until she shared the official tracklist online.

The 31-year-old artist, whose real name is Collins Chibueze, had recorded verses for the project but chose not to get his hopes up too early, making the ultimate reveal a massive surprise.

When the album dropped in 2024, Shaboozey was thrilled to discover he was featured on two major tracks, Spaghettii and Sweet Honey Buckin'.

What blew him away even more was that Beyoncé didn’t change a single thing he had laid down in the studio, leaving every ad-lib completely intact.

He admits the experience was incredibly motivating, explaining that having her co-sign gave him a massive confidence boost to just run with his music career as fast as he could.

Working with the global icon was a total pinch-me moment for the musician, who grew up seeing her as a massive pillar of modern culture.

He has since credited the Crazy in Love singer with teaching him invaluable lessons about work ethic and staying inspired as a creative.

With that major endorsement under his belt, Shaboozey is now gearing up to share his own new music.

He is releasing a concept album titled The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales on 31 July.