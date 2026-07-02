Katie Price misses another podcast release after skipping movie premiere

Fans last saw Katie on the podcast episode released on June 25

Katie Price's has left fans waiting after missing a second consecutive week of her podcast following reports that she cancelled work commitments to spend time with her husband Lee Andrews.

It is to be noted that the former glamour model, 48, usually releases a new episode of The Katie Price Show every Thursday.

Fans last saw Katie on the podcast episode released on June 25.

Before that, new episodes were published on June 18 and June 12.

This means that Katie and her sister, Sophie, who co-costs the podcast, haven’t released a new episode for the past two weeks.

Katie is currently in Dubai with her husband Lee, 43, and has recently bought a £2k husky cross.

It also comes after the mother of five missed the premiere of a film she stars in to remain Lee in Dubai.

She appears in director Michael head's latest film, Jackie The Stripper, which also features Patsy Kensit and Kimberly Wyatt.

However, in a surprising social media update, Katie informed her fans that she won't be able to attend the premier in Leicester Square on Thursday evening.

An insider told the Sun that her friends are worried that she is preferring marriage before work-which is quite unusual of Katie's personality who has always been so ambitious.