Taylor Swift visits friend Gigi Hadid ahead of million dollar wedding

Swift, 36, and her NFL star husband-to-be, also 36, are reportedly set to tie the knot on Friday, July 3

Taylor Swift made sure to spend some time with her longtime friend Gigi Hadid on Wednesday ahead of her reported wedding ceremony.

The 36-year-old pop superstar was spotted arriving in her SUV at the New York City complex where the model lives, according to photos shared by the Daily Mail.

The meet-up comes just days before Swift, 36, and her NFL star husband-to-be, also 36, are reportedly set to tie the knot on Friday, July 3. The couple are set to be celebrating their big day at Madison Square Garden (MSG) with more than 1,000 guests.

The pop superstar remained inside her luxury vehicle to avoid the media spotlight during her visit .

Earlier on Wednesday, Taylor's silver SUV was seen leaving her apartment complex in Manhattan before heading to Hadid's residence.

It comes after a source claimed to Us Weekly last week that lucky guests who received an invitation to the big day have not yet been informed of the specific location.

'Taylor and Travis told guests to be in NYC. No other location was provided,' the insider told the outlet.

Swift and Kelce are 'putting their guests on hold for a couple days,' the source said, before claiming that they have spent 'millions' on the wedding.