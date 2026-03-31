Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie forced to step back from royal roles

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have finally decided to distance themselves from a traditional royal gathering.

The two sisters won't attend the royal family's Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel Windsor Castle.

"To avoid the heat from the scandal, the Princesses of York have decided to make an alternative plan. Even if they wanted to be part of the royal gathering they had to swallow a bitter pill and obey the King's order," a royal insider has claimed.

They were forced to change their plans amid ongoing tensions within the family. According to reports, the two princesses took the decisive step "after a crucial talks with the monarch."

The service is an annual event in the royal diary, with members of the family facing photographers as they arrive for the church service.

According to a new report, the 77-year-old monarch has assured his nieces that the doors of the Palace will never be closed on them. After the agreement, the two sister tried to avoid media attention and decided to skip the event with the royals.

It emerges amid reports that Sarah Ferguson could react to the US lawmaker, Congressman Suhas Subramanyam's demand to testify about her ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier this month, Princess Eugenie stepped down as patron of charity Anti-Slavery International, a role she had held for seven years.

The York family has been engulfed by the Epstein scandal, with continuing questions about links to the US sex offender.