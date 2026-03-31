King Charles hosts special guests at royal house as Prince Harry plans return

King Charles hosts special guests at royal house as Prince Harry heads home

King Charles held an event at the royal house to honour key figures, as his son, Prince Harry, gears up for a UK return.

On March 31, the monarch hosted an investiture at Windsor Castle after sources close to the Duke of Sussex revealed his fresh peace offer to his father.

According to a royal family's fan page, "This investiture marks his 3rd investiture in 2026, and the 15th of the Royal Family in 2026.

"Admiral Sir Antony Radakin, Royal Navy, is made a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire."

Sir Antony is a retired senior Royal Navy officer who played an important role as the Chief of the Defence Staff, the professional head of the British Armed Forces, from November 2021 to September 2025.

In the newly released photos, the monarch was seen beaming with joy.

It has been said that there could be two reasons behind it. First, the decision was taken for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie about their presence at the Easter service.

The sisters will not attend the royal gathering, which will save the royals from further controversy.

The other reason for the King's visible happiness could be his son Harry's olive branch, expressing his desire to be invited by his father to Sandringham.