Sarah Ferguson office finally responds to bombshell memoir news

Sarah Ferguson and her team finally reacted to the bombshell memoir news, which has been a hot topic recently since her royal downfall.

Following the release of her questionable emails to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Fergie 'fell from grace' as she lost personal and professional connections.

Amid reports of her financial crisis, insiders claimed that the former Duchess of York has been hiding behind walls and penning a tell-all, which could be another nightmare for King Charles and the royal family.

Now, a royal expert, Richard Palmer, revealed the response of Sarah's office to memoir reports.

As per Mirror, he said, Fergie's "office has refused to discuss or be drawn on whether she’ll write a memoir, which I find interesting…"

The royal commentator added, "It would have to be fairly powerful stuff to persuade publishers to part with a big wad of money, I think."

Sarah's representative also maintained silence over the memoir update.