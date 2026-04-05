 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson office finally responds to bombshell memoir news

Sarah Ferguson takes wise step as her tell-all memoir sparks public's interest

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 05, 2026

Sarah Ferguson office finally responds to bombshell memoir news
Sarah Ferguson office finally responds to bombshell memoir news

Sarah Ferguson and her team finally reacted to the bombshell memoir news, which has been a hot topic recently since her royal downfall.

Following the release of her questionable emails to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Fergie 'fell from grace' as she lost personal and professional connections.

Amid reports of her financial crisis, insiders claimed that the former Duchess of York has been hiding behind walls and penning a tell-all, which could be another nightmare for King Charles and the royal family.

Now, a royal expert, Richard Palmer, revealed the response of Sarah's office to memoir reports.

As per Mirror, he said, Fergie's "office has refused to discuss or be drawn on whether she’ll write a memoir, which I find interesting…"

The royal commentator added, "It would have to be fairly powerful stuff to persuade publishers to part with a big wad of money, I think."

Sarah's representative also maintained silence over the memoir update. 

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor wishing he could join King Charles for tea
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor wishing he could join King Charles for tea
Queen Camilla steals hearts with posy and brooch that has fans talking
Queen Camilla steals hearts with posy and brooch that has fans talking
Prince George's cousin returns to public eye after Christmas appearance
Prince George's cousin returns to public eye after Christmas appearance
Prince Harry, Meghan forced William to ‘cut ties' with Lambeth Palace
Prince Harry, Meghan forced William to ‘cut ties' with Lambeth Palace
King Charles welcomes daughter-in-law to family after big announcement
King Charles welcomes daughter-in-law to family after big announcement
Duchess Sophie ditches royal family Easter service last minute: Here's why
Duchess Sophie ditches royal family Easter service last minute: Here's why
Princess Charlotte honours mum Kate's fashion rule in Easter appearance
Princess Charlotte honours mum Kate's fashion rule in Easter appearance
King Charles sends emotional message to Archie, Lilibet with Louis gesture
King Charles sends emotional message to Archie, Lilibet with Louis gesture