Royal Family out in full bloom with Kate and Charlotte like two peas in pod

The Royal Family brought a burst of springtime charm to Windsor this Easter Sunday as King Charles and Queen Camilla led the festivities at St George’s Chapel.

Buckingham Palace shared a series of sunny snaps celebrating the occasion, following the announcement earlier this week that His Majesty would not issue an official Easter message.

The social media post featured a simple cross graphic with the message: “Happy Easter. He is risen!” alongside emojis of a chick hatching from an egg.

Before entering the chapel, the King shared a tender family moment, blowing a kiss to his three grandchildren and giving young Prince Louis a gentle tap on the shoulder.

Princess Kate marked the sovereign’s arrival with a perfect curtsy, standing beside the Earl of Wessex as the royal family filed into the service.

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte were pictured, like two peas in a pod.

Kate revisited a tailored boucle and chiffon midi dress previously worn during a joint engagement with Princess Anne and topped it off with a new, custom wide-brim saucer hat.

Prince Edward, The Duke of Edinburgh, attended with his 18-year-old son, James, Earl of Wessex, making a rare public outing together.

Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh, and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, were absent.

Peter Phillips also joined the service, accompanied by his future stepdaughter, Harriet Sperling.