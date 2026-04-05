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Royal Family out in full bloom with Kate and Charlotte like two peas in pod

King Charles steals hearts with kiss for grandkids and shoulder tap for Prince Louis

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 05, 2026

Royal Family out in full bloom with Kate and Charlotte like two peas in pod
Royal Family out in full bloom with Kate and Charlotte like two peas in pod

The Royal Family brought a burst of springtime charm to Windsor this Easter Sunday as King Charles and Queen Camilla led the festivities at St George’s Chapel. 

Buckingham Palace shared a series of sunny snaps celebrating the occasion, following the announcement earlier this week that His Majesty would not issue an official Easter message.

The social media post featured a simple cross graphic with the message: “Happy Easter. He is risen!” alongside emojis of a chick hatching from an egg.

Before entering the chapel, the King shared a tender family moment, blowing a kiss to his three grandchildren and giving young Prince Louis a gentle tap on the shoulder. 

Princess Kate marked the sovereign’s arrival with a perfect curtsy, standing beside the Earl of Wessex as the royal family filed into the service.

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte were pictured, like two peas in a pod. 

Kate revisited a tailored boucle and chiffon midi dress previously worn during a joint engagement with Princess Anne and topped it off with a new, custom wide-brim saucer hat.

Prince Edward, The Duke of Edinburgh, attended with his 18-year-old son, James, Earl of Wessex, making a rare public outing together. 

Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh, and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, were absent.

Peter Phillips also joined the service, accompanied by his future stepdaughter, Harriet Sperling.

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