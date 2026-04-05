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Mike Tindall says keep calm, Borthwick's determined plan will save England

Mike Tindall tells critics rough patches happen, Steve’s still the man

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 05, 2026

Mike Tindall says keep calm, Borthwick&apos;s determined plan will save England
Mike Tindall says keep calm, Borthwick’s determined plan will save England

Mike Tindall has thrown his weight behind England rugby head coach Steve Borthwick.

Even after a disastrous Six Nations campaign that saw the team lose four of their five matches, their worst record since the tournament expanded in 2000.

With doubts swirling about Borthwick’s future and Rugby Football Union chief Bill Sweeney refusing to offer guarantees, Tindall is urging fans to stick with the “quietly spoken and determined” coach.

“I’ve known him since he was 16, and he’ll be working hard to fix the problems,” Tindall told The Rugby Paper. 

He added that players still enjoy the environment, praising the culture Borthwick has built.

Tindall also defended Borthwick against critics quick to point fingers after England’s losing streak. 

“We had a team that won 12 in a row, then lose four, and suddenly everyone’s pointing the finger at Steve. Every team goes through rough patches,” he said.

He encouraged supporters to let Borthwick operate in the “quiet and determined manner that is his nature,” giving the coach the space to steer England back to winning ways ahead of the World Cup.

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