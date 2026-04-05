King Charles forces Andrew to apologise after 'kinetic' palace clash

Andrew’s 'kinetic' clash escalates to King Charles and palace chiefs

Another fresh royal revelation has cast a spotlight on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, with claims of a heated clash behind palace doors now making waves.

According to royal author Robert Hardman’s new book Elizabeth II, the former Duke of York allegedly became involved in a physical confrontation with one of Queen Elizabeth II’s senior aides Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt.

The incident is said to have happened over something surprisingly mundane, a dispute about hosting a Pitch@Palace event at Buckingham Palace.

Andrew was frustrated after being told there was no space available. Sir Tony reportedly insisted he would have to wait his turn like anyone else.

One staff member described the moment as involving more than raised voices, calling it a “kinetic” blow that left those within the royal household stunned.

The situation was said to be serious enough to prompt Prince Philip to step in, with reports suggesting he personally wrote a letter of apology to Sir Tony following the incident.

Sir Tony, a respected Royal Navy veteran who now serves as Master of the Household, is believed to have formally reported the encounter to the Lord Chamberlain, Lord Peel.

The matter then made its way up the royal chain, with King Charles reportedly addressing it directly with his brother.

Palace insiders at the time downplayed the dispute as a “routine household matter,” framing it as a disagreement over scheduling rather than something more serious.