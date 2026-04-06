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James Middleton shares family update, tells fans the truth

James Middleton Shares Adorable Moments with Inigo and Carole

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 06, 2026

James Middleton shares family update, tells fans the truth
James Middleton shares family update, tells fans the truth 

James Middleton gave fans a Easter treat and a peek into his quieter family life. 

The youngest Middleton sibling shared a string of adorable snapshots featuring his mother, Carole, and his two-year-old son, Inigo.

In one charming image, little Inigo sported tiny dungarees as he perched on a stone wall surrounded by the family dogs, while a video captured him cycling down a country lane, Alizée running alongside with a dog on a lead. 

The final frame showed Carole reading The Tale of Benjamin Bunny to her grandson, a perfect picture of multi-generational family bonding.

James also used the post to explain his recent social media hiatus. “We are back,” he wrote. 

“Many of you have been asking if I am ok. I have been absent from social media for a while. 

The truth is, this Lent I decided to give up social media (and it was wonderful). Sometimes we don't fully realise the pressure social media puts on us until we take a step back. 

If I could offer one piece of advice for 2026, it would be to try it yourself; a week, a month, or even longer. 

Anyhow we're back! Alizée, Inigo, the dogs, and I are wishing you all a very Happy Easter and thank you for checking in on me.”

While James enjoyed a low-key celebration with his immediate family.

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