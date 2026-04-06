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Meghan Markle sends Archie, Lilibet update after King Charles message

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet make appearance after King Charles sweet gesture for grandchildren

By
A. Akmal
|

Published April 06, 2026

Meghan Markle sends Archie, Lilibet update after King Charles message

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held intimate celebrations at their Montecito mansion to mark Easter Sunday after the royals at gathered at St George’s Chapel for a traditional service.

King Charles had led the service for the members of the royal family as they all arrived early morning. Although in a heartwarming moment, the doting grandfather was seen lovingly greeting the Wales children.

It is thought that the Sussex children would also have been the centre of the King's adoration if they were present.

The Duchess of Sussex took to social media to share a glimpse at how Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four had been in the full spirit of the occasion. The six-year-old was fully invested in decorating the eggs for the Easter hunt and the two siblings were also seen in a little competitive streak too.

In another slide, a footage captured Lilibet’s bunny ears headband as the siblings walk along the stone pathway carrying baskets filled with treats.

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland could be heard in the background, thrilled to watch her grandchildren excited and having fun.

The social media post could have been a way to respond to King Charles, who reportedly misses the Sussex children and wants to have a relationship with them.

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