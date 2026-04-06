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Andrew spoils Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie's plans with hurtful move

Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie make big sacrifice after Andrew's refusal

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 06, 2026

Andrew spoils Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie&apos;s plans with hurtful move
Andrew spoils Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie's plans with hurtful move

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie made a huge sacrifice after the 'disgrace' member of the firm, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, spoiled their special plans.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were forced to stay at a "holiday let" despite their liking for Wood Farm, where the former Prince is currently residing.

After his eviction from the massive Royal Lodge, Andrew now has access to two properties at Sandringham, Wood Farm and Marsh Farm.

Edward and Sophie have to stay at Sandringham’s Gardens House, which is expensive, especially during the holiday season.

According to The Sun, "Andrew was evicted from Royal Lodge at Windsor but now has two homes at his disposal."

The source added, "He is just going back and forth between Wood Farm and Marsh Farm."

However, it has been said that the issue needs to be "sorted as Edward and Sophie like to use Wood Farm."

It was also reported that Prince Edward visited his brother to have a "quiet word" about speeding up efforts to move to Marsh Farm.

But Andrew has been accused of "dragging his heels" over the issue of moving into a permanent home. 

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