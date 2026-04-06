Georgina Sperling steps into royal spotlight alongside future sisters

Some new faces quietly stepped into the royal spotlight this Easter, and one of them was 13-year-old Georgina Sperling.

Georgina arrived at St George’s Chapel alongside her mother, Harriet Sperling, who is engaged to Peter Phillips, the King’s nephew.

She was walking confidently beside her soon-to-be stepsisters, Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14.

The trio presented a united front, their coordinated outfits subtly signalling harmony.

Isla, fresh from celebrating her 14th birthday, opted for a polka-dot dress with a navy blazer, while Savannah led in a chic structured coat dress.

Georgina was in a navy Boden top, suede midi skirt for her first high-profile appearance.

Georgina, whose father is Antonio St John Sperling, has largely stayed out of the public eye until now.

However, she is no stranger to royal circles, having reportedly met senior members of the family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, during a gathering at Balmoral last year.

Her mother Harriet is an NHS nurse who has previously spoken about raising Georgina as a single parent, describing years of navigating life with limited resources and relying on their close bond.