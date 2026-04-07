King Charles deals fatal blow to Andrew's royal dream: 'Screaming'

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's worst nightmare is about to come true as his desperate bid to cling to the royal status has been rejected by King Charles.

The former prince, who was forced to vacate his 30-room Berkshire mansion earlier this year, has been asked to leave his temporary home for a permanent residence, even though he wants to stay where he is.

A royal expert has made shocking claims about the monarch's final blow to the former Duke of York's royal dream.

The 66-year-old's desprate plea to save royal life could be taken "dragging and screaming" out of his current home in a similar fashion to Royal Lodge.

Andrew, whose reputation in tatters over his links to the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, moved into the more modest Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk after leaving the Windsor property.

His permanent home at nearby Marsh Farm is refurbished.

Andrew, who continues to deny any wrongdoing, was scheduled to move into his new lodgings around Easter, but as the deadline looms, one royal commentator has suggested he might prefer to stay where he is.

Royal author Robert Jobson claimed, "It's been wrecked. I mean, the poor place looked quite nice before. Now with this lump of this sort of Peaky Blinders caravan on the side of it, it's just dreadful."

Another expert, Matt Wilkinson,,suggested that the disgraced royal was "dragging his heels" and asked if he was "getting comfortable" in his current lodgings.

Robert replied that he had to be taken, "sort of dragging and screaming out of Royal Lodge".

He continued to the outlet's Royal Exclusive on YouTube: "I think it'd be the same at Wood Farm. And if he could stay at Wood Farm and put his security and staff up in the other place, I'm sure that's what he'd prefer."

Prince Edward and his wife Duchess Sophie, who reportedly wanted to stay in the residence currently occupied by Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's father, reportedly had to stay at Sandringham's Gardens House.

Andrew is just going back and forth between Wood Farm and Marsh Farm. It's got to be sorted as Edward and Sophie like to use Wood Farm.