Meghan Markle marks ‘biggest win’ against critics, much to William’s dismay

The tensions between the royal family and the Sussexes are not close to a resolution but it appears that both parties would have to come to a compromise sooner or later.

The forthcoming Australia visit is “one of, if not the, most anticipated royal events of the year”, as per royal author Richard Palmer. He explained that no matter how well-intentioned Harry and Meghan’s plans are, it could overshadow some key events for the royals.

He pointed out that he the Sussexes want to “prove their critics wrong so will be hoping it is a huge success”. If things go according to plans, it will be Meghan’s “revenge” on everyone who didn’t believe in her.

The royal author believes the reason why Buckingham Palace and Montecito are “speaking”, albeit privately, because there is still an undeniable impact the Sussexes have. Here is definitely “certain amount of deconflicting going on” over their years-long feud.

“I think it will also annoy the King and other members of the family if, as seems likely, Meghan and Harry garner a lot of media attention while they’re out in Australia, and then that overshadows whatever’s going on back here,” he told The Mirror.

Moreover, the Sussexes seemed to have bypassed one of their “biggest” frustrations as they had to defer to the order of the hierarchy – starting from King Charles, Queen Camilla and even to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“They found it really frustrating having to fit in with everybody else when, as far as they were concerned, they were the big box office attraction,” he said. “But from Meghan and Harry’s point of view, they don’t have to worry about it any longer.”

This could prove to be a major win for Meghan against her brother-in-law and future King William, who is keen to remove the Sussexes from the royal fold. It would come as a blow as the Palace is forced to acknowledge the impact Harry and Meghan have even as non-working royals.