Prince William, Kate take break from royal roles to cater private matter

The Prince and Princess of Wales ended their two-year hiatus from the Easter service as they appeared At St George’s Chapel along with their three children.

Despite Kate’s health journey, Prince William and his wife have been supporting the monarch and have even taken on some key responsibilities to prepare for the next phase of their royal position.

However, royal experts have pointed out that there is one position that takes priority over all other roles, hence the Waleses have come to the decision to take a small break from official duties.

“Both William and Catherine have put in quite a shift in recent weeks and months,” royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror.

She explained that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been out and about the country so they would feel “justified” in taking some time off for the Easter holidays especially since their three children are also out for school for the break.

Bond said that this was precious time for Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, as their parents will have a job for a life: “there is no retirement age for a King and Queen”.

“I don’t begrudge them taking this valuable time to be with their young children as much as they can,” Bond said. “Their holiday plans are always private, but the chances are they will spend most of their time at their home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.”

Moreover, the children would also have their granny and grandad (the Middletons) around during this time which will make their time more memorable.