King Charles, William unite to sort big issue despite power shift talks

King Charles and Prince William joined forces to settle an issue badly affecting the royal family's social standing.

The father-son duo, who have recently been in the headlines due to the reports about the power shift, are united on one topic.

According to OK!, the monarch and the future King have been "seething" over the complex problem of removing the 'disgraced' Andrew from the line of succession.

An insider shared, "There is a palpable sense William and Charles are seething and frustrated behind the scenes over the labyrinthine complications stopping Andrew from being axed from the line of succession..."

Charles and William are very well aware of the public's mood, so they want to save the monarchy from further embarrassment by removing Andrew for good.

"They would love to see swift action, but the system itself is so complex that even beginning that process raises questions that do not have straightforward answers," the source said.

These comments came after royal insiders claimed that Prince William is taking the lead behind Palace doors, especially in decisions related to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.