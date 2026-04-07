 
Geo News

King Charles, William unite to sort big issue despite power shift talks

Prince William shares same feelings as King Charles over a problem affecting royal family

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 07, 2026

King Charles, William unite to sort big issue despite power shift talks
King Charles, William unite to sort big issue despite power shift talks

King Charles and Prince William joined forces to settle an issue badly affecting the royal family's social standing.

The father-son duo, who have recently been in the headlines due to the reports about the power shift, are united on one topic.

According to OK!, the monarch and the future King have been "seething" over the complex problem of removing the 'disgraced' Andrew from the line of succession.

An insider shared, "There is a palpable sense William and Charles are seething and frustrated behind the scenes over the labyrinthine complications stopping Andrew from being axed from the line of succession..."

Charles and William are very well aware of the public's mood, so they want to save the monarchy from further embarrassment by removing Andrew for good.

"They would love to see swift action, but the system itself is so complex that even beginning that process raises questions that do not have straightforward answers," the source said. 

These comments came after royal insiders claimed that Prince William is taking the lead behind Palace doors, especially in decisions related to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

King Charles deals fatal blow to Andrew's royal dream: 'Screaming'
King Charles deals fatal blow to Andrew's royal dream: 'Screaming'
Meghan Markle marks ‘biggest win' against critics, much to William's dismay
Meghan Markle marks ‘biggest win' against critics, much to William's dismay
Princess Anne rejects Meghan Markle claims by warmly embracing new member
Princess Anne rejects Meghan Markle claims by warmly embracing new member
Andrew rubs salt on Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie wound with bold move
Andrew rubs salt on Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie wound with bold move
Sarah Ferguson left in ‘panic mode' as probe for Epstein scandal deepens
Sarah Ferguson left in ‘panic mode' as probe for Epstein scandal deepens
Prince William ready to take major risk for monarchy as King gives in
Prince William ready to take major risk for monarchy as King gives in
King Charles' £138m windfall faces radical review as royals come under fire
King Charles' £138m windfall faces radical review as royals come under fire
Prince William and Kate's key family ally's lesser-known nickname revealed
Prince William and Kate's key family ally's lesser-known nickname revealed