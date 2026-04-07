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Palace shares statement as King Charles celebrates special milestone

King Charles's long mission for his reign comes to fruition as royal team details key achievement

By
A. Akmal
|

Published April 07, 2026

Palace shares statement as King Charles celebrates special milestone

King Charles has the longest waiting period to the throne in British royal history but he made sure to make the best use of his time for meaningful initiatives.

From his advocacy for the environment to creating opportunities for young Britons, Charles earned a special achievement in the fourth year of reign as the monarch’s team issued a statement.

“50 years ago The King’s Trust was founded,” the message read. “Let's take a look back through 5 decades of working for young people.”

It continued, “Since 1976, we’ve helped more than 1.3 million young people across the UK - and around the world - to build their futures and achieve their dreams.”

The statement concluded with gratitude to everyone associated with the charitable organisation.

“Thank you to everyone who’s been part of our journey so far,” it surmised. “Here’s to the next 50 years [heart emoji].” 

The King’s Trust has an interesting story of inception. Reports revealed that when Charles had been in his early 20s and proposed the idea of setting up the charity, his idea was brushed off by the officials in the Firm.

The then-Prince of Wales wanted to help the unemployed youth of at the time.

Royal authors recount that the Queen Elizabeth’s staff had humoured the idea at the time but Charles took it seriously. Now, 50 years later, Charles managed to prove that his idea was worthwhile after all.

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