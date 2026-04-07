Princess Kate gets shocking update about Pippa's husband James Matthews

Princess Kate, known for her public friendly activities and heart-winning gestures to ease their sufferings, might be in shock to learn about the latest accusation agaisnt her brother-in-law.

James Matthews, who is married to Princess Kate's younger sister Pippa Middleton, has been accused of causing trouble to people with his latest bold move.

James Matthews, a British hedge fund manager, has been slammed for "putting the public at risk" with alterations at his £15m property.

The former professional racing driver and heir to the Scottish feudal title of Laird of Glen Affric purchased the Barton Court Estate in Berkshire in 2022 five years after her wedding to Pippa in 2017.

The proprty features a 32-room Georgian mansion alongside 145 acres of countryside situated on the banks of the River Kennet.

However, area residents have expressed their anger after James allegedly blocked off an entrance onto Mill Lane.

The locals say it offers a vital connection to a footpath linking the surrounding areas to the village of Kintbury and St Mary's Church. They now maintain they are compelled to use a narrow country lane as an alternative.

The protest might cause trouble for Kate as well as she's widely recognised for her empathetic approach and quiet gestures designed to ease the suffering of others. Her actions often reflect a deep commitment to support the vulnerable.

Locals praised the the estate's former owner, Sir Terence Conran, for not taking such step as he never prevented walkers or shut the gates at the end of the lane.

Within weeks of acquiring the estate, they say James fitted electric gates 70 metres from the eastern entrance to the lane, stopping walkers from reaching the footpath.

They say warning notices were subsequently erected stating "No Trespassing" and "Private: No Public Access".

The Times reports that in 2024, James submitted a highway declaration notice claiming that Mill Lane was not accessible to the public.

West Berkshire Council has apparently classified the lane as a public right of way following claims from local ramblers that it had been accessible for more than 20 years, a ruling currently under appeal with the Planning Inspectorate.