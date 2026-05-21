Meghan Markle drops 'perfect gift' video after Britons embrace Duchess

Meghan Markle returned with a delightful video message after receiving love and respect from the UK in a surprising turn of events.

The founder of As Ever gave fans a glimpse into the complete pantry of her lifestyle brand on social media.

Meghan looked chic in a pair of jeans and a classic white button-down shirt as she promoted her brand's products.

The caption alongside the video reads, "The Perfect Gift: The Complete As Ever Pantry.

"Sweet, comforting, and endlessly useful — from slow mornings and cosy evenings to effortless entertaining. Shop the Complete As Ever Pantry at asever.com."

Meghan shared a new video on Instagram after expressing gratitude for a heartfelt gesture made for her and Prince Harry by the British Airways crew.

While returning to Los Angeles from Geneva, the flight crew extended warm wishes alongside a note to the former Suits actress.

The letter reads, "Dearest Harry and Meghan, Wishing you a wonderful wedding anniversary, With love, The whole British Airways family."