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‘Shaking and tearful' Prince William issues statement after big win

Prince William shows rare emotional side never seen in public before
By
A. Akmal
|

Published May 21, 2026

‘Shaking and tearful&apos; Prince William issues statement after big win

Prince William seemed overwhelmed with emotion as he marked a long-awaited win, surrounded by his best mates, while the King was away on his important visit to Northern Ireland.

The Prince of Wales, who is the patron of the Football Association, forgot that he was the future king and embraced being just an avid football, more appropriately an Aston Villa fan, as he was shaking, red-faced and wiping away tears in Istanbul, Turkey.

The team had won the Europa League with a 3-0 win against Freiburg, the first in more than 30 years. Following the win, the Prince of Wales shared a personal message, suggesting how much it meant to him.

“Amazing night!! Huge congratulations to all the players, team, staff and everyone connected to the club! 44 years since the last taste of European silverware!” he wrote. 

“Special shout out to Boubacar Kamara who has been out injured but is such an integral part of our team and helped lay the foundations of this success.”

‘Shaking and tearful Prince William issues statement after big win

He signed off the message with "UTV! VTID,” short for “Up the Villa!” and "Villa Till I Die"— before adding “W” to stress that it was a message written by the royal himself.

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