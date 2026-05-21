Palace shares update on King Charles, Queen Camilla following mishap

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be wrapping their three-day visit to Northern Ireland after a “distressing” mishap.

The monarch, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, appeared in high spirits and active as he enjoyed a “sunny afternoon in Hillsborough”.

Buckingham Palace shared a special, albeit reassuring update, noting that Charles was healthy and continuing with his duties as per schedule despite the blunder by a UK radio station.

“The King and Queen attended a Garden Party at Hillsborough Castle with brilliant people from across Northern Ireland’s voluntary and charitable sectors,” the message read.

“Guests were invited in recognition of the have positive impact they have made within their communities.”

The King and Queen did not seem bothered by the brief panic that was caused in the public. Camilla seemed bright and cheerful in her Fiona Clare’s sapphire blue silk crepe dress and wool crepe coat by Philip Tracy hat.

Meanwhile, the monarch, dressed in a grey suit, was very much in his element, as he picked up a shovel to plant a tree. Charles, who is an avid gardener and an advocate of the natural environment, was not afraid to get his hands dirty.

He was also seen laughing and joking with military personnel in attendance. He even laughed off having a bird poo on him during the event, quipping that “at least it didn’t land on my head”.

Hence, it would appear business was usual even though a blunder from a UK radio station that accidently ran death of King Charles III protocol. They later issued an apology citing a "computer error".