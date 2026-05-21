Queen Camilla takes revenge on Prince Harry with bold move

There had been strong indication that the feud between King Charles and his younger son may very well be coming towards its end.

Reports have claimed that while there is a “secret alliance” between the Buckingham Palace and Montecito, especially as messages from both King and Prince Harry seem to align together in terms of their message about bigger global issues.

However, the progress in the reconciliation appears to be at an impasse and recent events suggest that it could be getting worse, courtesy of the King’s wife, Queen Camilla.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on Tuesday, and instead of a greeting the couple received some bad news about a new change at the Palace.

A photographer revealed that Harry and Meghan’s photo that once was placed at Highgrove House had been replaced by a photo of Charles and Prince Louis.

Sources have revealed that Camilla had been the reason behind the change, as she is strictly against welcoming the Sussexes back into the fold as it would invite “more chaos and embarrassment”.

“Camilla has clearly made it her personal mission to erase them from royal life entirely,” the insider told Heat magazine. “It’s no wonder Harry’s worried that he’ll never get past her long enough to properly sort things out with his father.”

There is a long-held history of bitterness between Harry and his stepmother, something that the King is not okay with. The description of the Queen Consort in Harry’s memoir Spare is considered one of the reasons why the Sussexes were evicted from Frogmore Cottage.

This could be a way for Camilla to finally exact her revenge on the "hurtful things" Harry has said about her.

Royal commentator Samara Gill also shared her analysis about the photo removal to Sky News suggesting that it is a “sort of a declaration of war”.

“The Royal Family, they don’t shout it, but they do freeze you out quite politely, and the symbolism of that is subtle, but it’s quite brutal,” she said, indicating that this could be “end game”.