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Archie, Lilibet receive delightful news after Sandringham update

King Charles ‘sends’ message to Archie, Lilibet from Sandringham: ‘always on our list’

By
A. Akmal
|

Published April 07, 2026

Archie, Lilibet receive delightful news after Sandringham update

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children may have received a special message from their grandfather King Charles, despite the ongoing tensions between the royals and the Sussexes.

At one end, in Windsor, the royals gathered for a traditional Easter Sunday service, while across the pond, the Sussexes enjoyed private and fun Easter at their Montecito home.

Meghan shared sweet activities that Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, as they collected treats during their hunt around the garden.

There have been reports about how King Charles longs to reunite with his grandchildren, whom he has only met handful times or less. 

Archie, Lilibet receive delightful news after Sandringham update

Speculation has also been surrounding a Sandringham invite, which would see Harry return to the UK with Meghan and the children to finally meet the King.

In an update from the Sandringham Estate, it appears that it contained a hidden message, a reflection of Charles’s feelings for Archie and Lilibet.

A sweet photo of siblings shared, an elder sister and younger brother walking along the Priory Rotary Club's trail, eerily resembled the exchange Meghan has previously shared of Archie and Lilibet.

It is possible that it was a message to the young children that despite all the conflict between the Palace and Montecito, their grandfather would love to welcome them at Sandringham one day.

The original post had been from Tara Reeson, who is a mum of three, and runs a page called norfolkreesons. Her story was highlighted by Sandringham, which captured the sweet sibling moment.

It is unclear if Archie and Lilibet would experience something like this at their grandfather’s estate in the near future as Harry continues to pursue police protection for his family. King Charles stresses if Harry can keep matters private, things could work in his favour.

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