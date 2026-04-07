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Lady Sarah Chatto revives Princess Margaret's sparkling heirloom

Princess Margaret’s heirloom brooch remains Lady Sarah’s most cherished piece

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 07, 2026

Lady Sarah Chatto revives Princess Margaret&apos;s sparkling heirloom
Lady Sarah Chatto revives Princess Margaret’s sparkling heirloom

Lady Sarah Chatto stepped out in elegant shades of blue at Windsor this Easter, with a meaningful heirloom.

The daughter of Princess Margaret joined senior royals, including Prince William and Princess Kate, at the annual service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, alongside her husband Daniel Chatto. 

Dressed for the crisp spring weather, the 61-year-old layered a dark navy wool coat over a soft blue cardigan and matching scarf, neatly tied at the neck to fend off the chill. 

It was her jewellery that carried the real story. Pinned to her lapel was her late mother’s cherished brooch.

A dazzling circular piece featured a sapphire centre encircled by diamonds, catched the sunlight as she walked with the royals.

The brooch, inherited after Princess Margaret’s passing in 2002, has long been one of Sarah’s most meaningful pieces. 

It’s been worn at significant moments over the years, including the Service of Thanksgiving held in her mother’s honour at Westminster Abbey that same year.

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