Niall Horan promises ‘more legs' of Dinner Party Live On Tour

Niall Horan teases ‘more legs’ of Dinner Party Live On Tour

More dinner parties incoming…

Niall Horan is set to expand his Dinner Party Live on Tour with more dates on the way.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 7, the former One Direction star hinted that there are more shows to be announced soon.

“For all you outside the UK, Ireland and Europe... there's still more legs of the tour to come and i can't wait to share more with you in the coming months!” he wrote in one of his social media updates.

Specifically targeting fans outside of the UK, Ireland, and Europe, the message serves as a call to action for fans in regions where tour dates haven't been officially released yet.

His following story promoted a "preorder for future presale."

Fans could pre-order the Dinner Party album before 9 April, 10am Sydney time to get an exclusive ticket pre-sale code.

The statement notes that the Australian tour dates are "forthcoming and yet to be announced.”

The Slow Hands hitmaker announced his Dinner Party Live On Tour for late 2026, supporting his upcoming fourth studio album, Dinner Party, set for release on June 5, 2026.

The tour's first leg focuses on the UK, Ireland, and Europe, kicking off in September 2026.