Sabrina Carpenter gushes about her sister Sarah: 'She knows me better'

Turns out, Sabrina Carpenter is not running a solo show – she’s got a built-in creative soulmate.

In a chat with Marc Jacobs for Perfect magazine, the pop star pulled back the curtain on who’s really helping shape her world: her sister, Sarah Carpenter.

“Everything you just said – the videos, the covers, the merch, the tour especially – it’s all something that clicked one day, and I just realised, ‘Oh my gosh, this is what makes it feel special and uniquely myself. It’s me running the show,’” Sabrina shared.

Translation? She is in charge now – and loving it.

Still, she is not doing it alone. “I work with my sister a lot,” she said. “She has been my creative partner with pretty much everything I do. We kind of share a brain.”

Sibling telepathy? Sounds about right.

“She’s just got such an amazing creative eye. She’s a great photographer. She just has incredible taste,” Sabrina added, before dropping the ultimate sister compliment: “We’ve been best friends our whole lives, so she knows me better than anyone.”

Their partnership is not new either. From Girl Meets World to backing vocals on Eyes Wide Open, Sarah’s been there since day one.

And now, Sabrina’s levelling up. With a headline slot at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, she’s been prepping for months.

"It’s the most ambitious show I’ve ever done," she teased. "It will be very special."