Prince Harry suffers setback ahead of Australia visit

Prince Harry has received surprise news from Australia ahead of his arrival in the country, where King Charles is head of state.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back as senior royals in 2020, have made a bold decison, which might leave the royal family and King Charles worried amid growing campaign against the monarchy.

In the latest setback to the Duke, Melbourne Conference has slashed ticket prices of Harry's keynote address.

King Charles III's youngest son, Harry, is scheduled to give an address about workplace mental health at Melbourne's InterEdge Summit on April 16.

The event has now started selling tickets at a massive discount as the days tick closer. The onganisers issued new, much cheaper tickets to hear the Duke speak.

New tickets are said to be 50 percent cheaper than the previous price have been released for the Duke's speaking engagement.

The move indicates as the people are less interested in listening the Duke.

Some alleged that the teh 41-year-old's attempt to cash in as a conference speaker in Australia is turning out to be a setback, as tickets for the event are now going for half the initial price.

It emerges amid reports that there's a petition going around in the country with over 39,000 signatures, questioning why taxpayers should fund their security and logistics when they're visiting privately.

As per details, attendees can purchase the "Delegate" package for $997.00 or participate virtually for $498. Previously, only the pricey $2,378 Platinum and $1,978 Gold packages were available to prospective guests for the two-day event.

The Delegate option is more than 50 percent off the Gold package price and still includes access to all seminars and speeches, as well as the "Conference Hospitality Package," which includes morning tea, stand-up lunch stations, afternoon tea, and coffee and tea stations.

Harry has rebranded himself as a digital safety crusader after struggling to gain traction in Hollywood. The Duke will grace the conference as a figure who "has dedicated his life to service and uplifting communities.

He will emphasise the importance of our collective mental health in his philanthropic and advocacy work globally.

The ex-royal most recently popped up on the speaking circuit at the 2026 International Association of Privacy Professionals Global Privacy Summit in Washington, D.C., for which he reportedly "earned a paltry $50,000".

According to claims, it was quite a comedown compared to the $1million speech price Harry and Markle had hoped he'd pull in when they arrived in the U.S. in 2020 after quitting the royal family.