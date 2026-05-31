Royal fans swoon over Princess Charlene's rare new photo

Princess Charlene has delighted royal fans with a rare family photograph featuring her twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, shared to mark Mother's Day in France and Monaco.

The touching portrait, posted on social media by the Palace of Monaco, captured a heartwarming moment between the princess and her children.

Charlene wrapped her arms around Jacques and Gabriella as the trio posed together.

For the special occasion, the family coordinated in elegant white outfits.

With their matching blonde hair and radiant smiles, the resemblance between mother and children was unmistakable.

Princess Gabriella sported newly pierced ears, accessorised with delicate gold hoop earrings.

Alongside the image, the Palace of Monaco shared a simple but heartfelt message: "Wishing all moms a Happy Mother’s Day."