Princess Beatrice puts Andrew 'dark' chapter behind with major celebration

Princess Beatrice left the UK to party with friends as tensions returned to the York household after police widened their investigation against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

King Charles' niece returned to the spotlight as her photos from the birthday celebration in Italy were released on social media.

Lauren De Niro Pipher, the Juliet founder and New York-based broker, shared a series of photos from her lavish 40th birthday party, which reportedly took place back in April.

In a few photos, Beatrice was seen beaming and having the best time following a dark chapter of her life.

Dressed in a floral outfit, the mother of Athena looked beautiful.

Alongside the pictures, Lauren wrote, "Friends joined from five countries. Some knew each other, many didn’t. No drama, no early mornings, barely any phones except to capture moments.

"Just presence, great wine, pasta at every meal, and more laughter than I can account for. I planned it all, and yet I felt like a guest at my own party.

"It was more special and FUN than I could’ve imagined, and I will cherish these days and the people who were able to join me for the next 40 years."