Prince Harry, Meghan secret plan for kids if royal reconciliation fails

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have big plans in the works as they prepare for their much-anticipated visit to Australia.

The visit was announced earlier this year by the Sussex office, indicating that Prince Harry and Meghan would be taking on a “number of private, business, and philanthropic engagements”. However, it also sparked several other debates about who is funding the trip and the question of whether their children will be coming along or not.

Harry and Meghan have been very particular about the security of their two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, but sources have revealed that the parents have been figuring out a plan to bring their children to Down Under.

However, Archie and Lilibet will not be flying with the parents next week when they come to Australia. Sources cited by Heat magazine shared that Harry and Meghan are not bringing their kid this time around since it is a short trip.

Although, if things go well, it will be “just the beginning”. The children are “crazy” about animals and would love to see the kangaroos and koalas. So, the trip will happen, it’s “just a matter of when”.

There are reportedly talks taking place between Buckingham Palace and Montecito to figure out a way to end the years-long feud, but there are some key hurdles in between. Prince William, who is the future king, is not keen on bringing back the Sussexes even though King Charles is open to having peace for the sake of his grandchildren.

In case things don’t work out, Harry and Meghan are already working on a back-up plan. Sources suggested that Harry and Meghan could also be looking at property during their visit, possibly to have a second home.

“There have even been some discussions about buying a property and making Australia a second home,” the insider said. “They aren’t looking to leave America full time but it’s no secret they’re feeling pretty disillusioned by Hollywood right now.”

Australia sounds appealing and Meghan would be happy to make the shift from a business perspective. She believes it would be easier to conquer a market if you are there. However, before anything happens, next week’s visit has to go without a hitch.