Offset makes first appearance after tragic incident: 'Out of danger'

Offset, Cardi B’s former husband and the father of her three kids, made his first appearance after the shocking shooting incident.

The 34-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus was spotted in a wheelchair, outside the medical facility.

Accompanied by two women, the former Migos star was seen smoking in a hospital gown after being shot on Monday near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

A passerby secretly recorded him from a distance and uploaded the video on social media.

Netizens quickly reacted with one writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Man survived getting shot and still outside… priorities different.”

Another wrote, “Not really a fan of his, but I’m glad he ain’t dead. Get you a vest and some security my guy.”

“lmao dude just got shot and he with 2 ladies smoking on a wheelchair in the middle of the street with 0 security,” a third commented. “ I think he literally gone bankrupt and got nothing to lose.”

Although it was known that the rapper is stable and recovering well after the reported gunshot wound, his latest sighting proves he is actually pretty fine.

Notably, police rep shared previously that the injuries sustained by Offset os “non-life threatening,” after he was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood shortly after the incident.