Princess Anne makes meaningful visit as monarch deals with tragedy

Princess Anne made a “special” visit to mark an important event even as King Charles received some sad news about a loved one.

The King’s sister flew to Scotland to mark the 45th anniversary with a unique collaborative art initiative at the Strathcarron Hospice in Scotland. The Princess Royal met with staff, patients and their families during a tour of the hospice.

Anne, who had first visited the place in 1982, had been to the hospice 39 times, showing her dedication to the place, despite her busy schedule. She also personally wove the inaugural thread into the large-scale installation to become a part of the artwork for the commemorations.

“This loom is more than an installation, it is a living symbol of our community,” Mags McCarthy, chief executive of Strathcarron Hospice said. “We are deeply honoured that Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal agreed to weave the very first thread in this special piece.”

The dutiful and hardworking member of the royal family also presented some of the founding members of the Hospice with a commemorative gift for their dedication to Strathcarron Hospice.

The visit had come around the time when King Charles received heartbreaking news about his friend, Alec Cobbe, who passed away at 81.

The late designer was a close friend of the monarch and the news is understood to left Charles very upset.