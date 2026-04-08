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King's threat straightens up Andrew as antics gets on Charles's last nerve

Buckingham Palace response to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's latest antics revealed

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 08, 2026

King&apos;s threat straightens up Andrew as antics gets on Charles&apos;s last nerve

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may have been ousted from the royal family but his antics have continued to cause a massive headache for King Charles.

The monarch’s disgraced brother was finally moved to Marsh Farm did not come easily as it required a warning call from Charles via Prince Edward.

Andrew had been refusing to move into his allotted accommodation and leave Wood Farm behind. The shamed ex-royal had been insisting that “until all the extensive renovations have been completed to his satisfaction”, according to Ian Pelham Turner.

The ex-prince was already evicted from Royal Lodge after he reportedly did not abide by the strict instructions he was meant to follow.

Despite being punished for defiance and forced to live at Sandringham estate, his persistent arrogance led to a stricter action.

The Duke of Edinburgh was tasked with “spending more time with his brother Andrew in an attempt to persuade him to move into Marsh Farm, as renovations are well ahead”.

Although Andrew, who described “as the epitome of pomposity” refused stomping his foot to have it meet “his personal royal standards”.

It wasn’t until Charles sent a “veiled threat” that if Andrew did not move out of Wood Farm, he would force him to live in the expensive caravan he bought.

Even though the warning from the King has halted any more antics from Andrew, it remains to be seen how long the peace lasts for the royals.

Buckingham Palace was reached out on the matter by Fox News Digital but they didn’t react. Although a spokesperson had made it clear that the Palace no longer speaks for Andrew since he is not a working royal any more.

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