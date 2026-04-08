BBC Studios takes flight with BBC Player, first airline streaming service

Picture this: you’re buckled into your seat, the hum of the engines fills the cabin, and instead of scrolling through a tired list of old movies, you’re greeted by a sleek new streaming hub: BBC Player.

That’s the surprise BBC Studios just unveiled!

Partnering with Panasonic Avionics, they’ve built what they’re calling the first fully rights cleared streaming platform designed specifically for airlines, as per Deadline.

Think of it as a flying library of BBC favourites: BBC Earth for nature lovers, BritBox for drama buffs and even CBeebies to keep restless kids entertained mid-flight.

The move isn’t just about passengers.

It’s also part of BBC’s bigger strategy to boost commercial income as license fee revenues shrink.

Zina Neophytou, SVP Out of Home and BBC Commercial News at BBC Studios, said: “Launching BBC Player with Panasonic later this year will be transformative for the inflight entertainment industry. BBC Studios continues to drive innovation and is the first studio to bring air travellers a state of the art, fully rights cleared streaming platform, whenever and wherever they fly.”

“Passengers will enjoy a continuously evolving library of the best stories from the BBC, enhancing their inflight experience with a service they will instantly recognise, trust and love,” she added.

So next time you’re cruising at 35,000 feet, the BBC wants to make sure your journey feels less like waiting to land and more like settling into a binge worthy evening at home.