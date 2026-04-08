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Blake Lively says new project came when 'my heart needed it most'

Lively recently had a majority of her sexual harassment claims against Justin Baldoni dismissed

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 08, 2026

Blake Lively says new project came when &apos;my heart needed it most&apos;
Blake Lively says her 2025 NatGeo docuseries 'holds such a special place' in her heart and home

Blake Lively had a much-needed break from her legal battle with Justin Baldoni last year, thanks to a heartwarming new project.

The 38-year-old actress narrated the 2025 NatGeo documentary Secrets of the Penguins, which premiered months after she filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us costar. The three-part miniseries recently became available to stream on Disney, and Lively took to her Instagram Stories to express what it really meant to her.

“So honored to have been a part of this beautiful story,” she wrote over a poster for the docuseries. “I narrated this for my kids. Both in how I told the story. And why. It came at a time that my heart needed it most.”

The Gossip Girl alum shared that her and Ryan Reynolds’ kids “love to fall asleep to nature shows.”

“Nothing more comforting and divine than these sweet babies,” she added of the penguins. “This series holds such a special place in my heart. and my home.”

Blake Lively says new project came when my heart needed it most

Lively’s message came at the heels of a setback in her ongoing legal battle with Baldoni. Ahead of the May 18 trial, a judge dismissed 10 out of Lively 13 claims, leaving only three to proceed to trial: retaliation, breach of contract, and aiding and abetting retaliation.

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