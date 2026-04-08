Taylor Swift's deep contribution to Anne Hathaway's pop star drama revealed

Taylor Swift became one of the key inspirations for the upcoming Anne Hathaway movie, Mother Mary, based on the life of a pop star, played by the actress, navigating fame and her personal life.

The 36-year-old pop superstar’s real life closely mirrors the struggles Hathaway’s character reportedly faces as she manages stardom under constant observation.

The A24 movie’s director David Lowery revealed that Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour especially proved to be a visual inspiration for the drama starring Hathaway and Michaela Coel.

Speaking of the Eras Tour performer, Lowery said, “Her Reputation concert film is one of the best concert films ever. It’s truly phenomenal. And for our concert sequences we looked at that repeatedly. You would not believe the amount of time we were talking about Taylor. We were literally using Reputation as a guide. I can go on about Reputation all day”.

The upcoming movie explores the psychological effects of performance as a way of living after getting up to perform in front of sold out stadiums.

Besides the Reputation tour, Swift's longtime friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff worked on the movie's soundtrack along with Charli XCX.

Mother Mary will be released on April 17 in select theatres, and on April 24 across all cinemas.