Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau's romance spotlighted as son Xav speaks out

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s romance is in the spotlight, thanks to a candid reveal from Trudeau’s eldest son, Xavier “Xav” Trudeau.

The 18-year-old musician opened up about his dynamic with the pop star during the Can’t Be Censored podcast.

He shared how Perry has become a supportive figure in his creative journey.

“When I’m really happy with a song, I send it to her,” Xav said, noting that Perry often gives him advice or suggests changes.

He praised her as “super nice” and “down to earth.”

Xav added, “I think that my dad’s happy, so that’s important.”

The 41-year-old and 54-year-old were first linked in July 2025 after being spotted together in Canada.

Their relationship quickly drew attention when they were photographed showing PDA on a yacht off Santa Barbara later that year.

Since then, the pair have kept things relatively low key, though Perry has begun sharing more glimpses of their life together on Instagram.

Her recent posts have included Trudeau in a playful photo dump fueling speculation about how serious the relationship has become.

Perry, who shares daughter Daisy with ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, has reportedly been “very happy” in the romance, according to insiders.

For Xav, growing up in the public eye has made him accustomed to the “noise” surrounding his father’s personal life.

He admitted that seeing photos of Trudeau and Perry together feels “just like any other picture of my dad and my mom. Or just my dad.”

While he’s learned not to care too much about social media commentary, he confessed that online hate can still sting.

“The hate, it gets to me sometimes,” he said, though he tries to reframe engagement as a sign his work is reaching people.

Trudeau shares three children, Xav, Ella Grace (17) and Hadrien (11) with his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, a public speaker and author.