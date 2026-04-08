Jessica Alba enjoys 'out of this world' moment with Artemis II mission

Jessica Alba had a stellar reaction when astronaut Christina Koch mentioned her products during the historic Artemis II mission.

In an April 7 Instagram post, Koch could be heard requesting a hand cream while speaking from space.

“I’m looking for a specific community hygiene item that is Honest lotion. I thought we had some on board but we just haven’t come across it yet.”

Alba was visibly moved by the shout out.

“What? That is wild,” she said. “To think that I had this idea of wanting people to have safer, better products. And I was inspired by my kid, my daughter Honor. And so I named it Honest because I was like, ‘Gosh, wouldn’t it be amazing if our company was honest?’ And then now it’s in space? What? That is wild.”

Reflecting on the milestone, the Fantastic Four star added: “This is a trip. This is a moment I never thought would be my real life. And so anyone out there who has any dreams of anything, just go after it, because you never know. I mean, your products can be in space.”

The actress and entrepreneur reminded fans that one small step for man can indeed become a giant leap for everyday essentials.

Artemis II Mission Highlights

The Artemis II mission is a 10 day test flight of NASA’s Orion spacecraft.

Alongside Koch, the crew includes Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Jeremy Hansen.