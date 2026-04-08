Meghan Markle's explosive interview: Surprise announcement lands TV host in trouble

An Australian TV host has invited trouble by sharing a shocking news about Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex, who's set to travel to Australia with the Duke later this month, made headlines about her 'new tell-interview' with a media personality.

An Australian television presenter has broken his silence on his viral April Fool's joke about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother.

Larry Edmur, the host of The Morning Show on Australia's Channel Seven, sparked widespread confusion when he joked that Meghan had agreed to an exclusive interview, complete with an extensive list of prohibited topics.

However, the former Hollywood star's spokesman confirmed the post, shared by the Tv presenter, was an April Fool's joke.

He also noted that the 44-year-old duchess has no plans to appear on the Morning Show.

After backlash, Emdur Tuesday issued a statement on social media, saying: "This was an April Fools joke, I’m still getting trolled and angry messages from around the world, which of course I couldn’t give a fat flying stuff about.

"I posted it on April 1st then it was sent around the world and landed in various feeds days later so it somehow lost its April Fools sting which I think is bloody hysterical, that constitutes a hugely successful April Fools gag in my book, anyway if you’re angry then just unfollow me ‘coz I don’t do angry."

The announcment about Meghan's explosive chat excited her fans, with many genuinely believing the interview will air as some strict conditions were also attached.

Emdur's original post read: "This is beyond massive ! Ahead of her Australian tour The Duchess of Sussex has agreed to one single interview and IT IS WITH US!!!"

The post sparked reactions, with one writing in the comments section: "I thought it was hilarious and opened the door for me to actually ask “wha wouldn’t Meghan want anyone to ask her?”

Another added: "Best April fools ever!!"