Prince Harry makes big announcement after William 'rejects' peace plan

Prince Harry returned to the spotlight with a new announcement after his estranged brother Prince William did not agree to be part of the peace plan despite King Charles' agreement.

The Duke of Sussex has been taking his passion project, Invictus Games Foundation, to a global level by introducing meaningful projects.

According to the official website of the foundation, Harry and his team announced a "new series of approved activities under its Beyond the Games programme..."

The purpose behind this expansion is to reach and create recovery opportunities through sport and challenge for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans across the globe.

Australia, Morocco, the Netherlands, Romania and Ukraine are part of Harry's mission for Invictus expansion.

His foundation, alongside the experts from Invictus Community, aims to bring such activities and initiatives that can deliver long-term significant impact.

This update from Harry's office came after reports emerged that the future monarch William 'rejected' the idea of holding peace talks with his brother, even though the monarch is insisting on it.