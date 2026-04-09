 
Geo News

Prince Harry makes big announcement after William 'rejects' peace plan

Prince Harry issues statement about new mission as William makes stern decision

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 09, 2026

Prince Harry makes big announcement after William &apos;rejects&apos; peace plan
Prince Harry makes big announcement after William 'rejects' peace plan

Prince Harry returned to the spotlight with a new announcement after his estranged brother Prince William did not agree to be part of the peace plan despite King Charles' agreement.

The Duke of Sussex has been taking his passion project, Invictus Games Foundation, to a global level by introducing meaningful projects.

According to the official website of the foundation, Harry and his team announced a "new series of approved activities under its Beyond the Games programme..."

The purpose behind this expansion is to reach and create recovery opportunities through sport and challenge for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans across the globe.

Australia, Morocco, the Netherlands, Romania and Ukraine are part of Harry's mission for Invictus expansion.

His foundation, alongside the experts from Invictus Community, aims to bring such activities and initiatives that can deliver long-term significant impact.

This update from Harry's office came after reports emerged that the future monarch William 'rejected' the idea of holding peace talks with his brother, even though the monarch is insisting on it. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand 'investigation' after major damage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demand 'investigation' after major damage
Meghan fulfils promise to ‘Suits' co-star as Patrick J. Adams shares update
Meghan fulfils promise to ‘Suits' co-star as Patrick J. Adams shares update
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward private meeting with Andrew: Truth revealed
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward private meeting with Andrew: Truth revealed
Meghan Markle's explosive interview: Surprise announcement lands TV host in trouble
Meghan Markle's explosive interview: Surprise announcement lands TV host in trouble
Prince Harry given ultimatum by royal family before his bombshell move
Prince Harry given ultimatum by royal family before his bombshell move
King's threat straightens up Andrew as antics gets on Charles's last nerve
King's threat straightens up Andrew as antics gets on Charles's last nerve
Queen's health deteriorated over King Charles safety: 'Tense moment'
Queen's health deteriorated over King Charles safety: 'Tense moment'
Prince William goes against King Charles biggest wish: 'Monarch is furious'
Prince William goes against King Charles biggest wish: 'Monarch is furious'