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Ben10, NBA Youngboy associate, shot at Houston restaurant: Here's what we know so far

Ben10 rose to prominence through his affiliation with NBA Youngboy

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 09, 2026

Ben10, NBA Youngboy associate, shot at Houston restaurant: Here&apos;s what we know so far
Ben10, NBA Youngboy associate, shot at Houston restaurant: Here's what we know so far

Rapper NBA Ben 10, an associate of rap superstar NBA Youngboy, shot at Houston eatery on Wednesday night, April 8, 2026.

The news of the shooting stormed the internet with speculations of his death, which were dismissed by OG Monique, the mother of his associate OG 3Three, on early Thursday morning, April 9, 2026.

OG 3Three’s mother confirmed that Ben 10, whose real name is Ben Anthony Fields, is alive and alert after the shooting incident that took place at Confessions nightclub that left two people injured.

OG Monique wrote, “Ten is alert…Stop the made-up stories.”

On the other hand, Houston police narrated the incident as chaotic that began as an apparent robbery attempt.

As per Lt. Wikkins, the suspect went into a brawl with multiple people trying to steal his chains.

Talking to the media, Wilkins said, “Right now, this is a shooting, we got two victims. One has been shot multiple times in the torso. Probably in his 20s. Another has been shot in the extremities, and are in very critical conditions.”

A viral video recorded soon after the shooting incident is making rounds on the internet, showing people in a panic, taking shelter behind restaurant tables and furniture in chaos.

Ben10 rose to prominence through his affiliation with NBA Youngboy, widely recognized as one of rap’s most successful earners.

His recent track, Play Wit Me, made waves online, connecting with the young fans, cementing his place as an emerging voice in hip-hop.

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