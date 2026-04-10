US military draft 2026: Everything to know about requirements, exemptions, age limits

U.S. to register young American men automatically for potential military draft eligibility. The registration will start as early as December.

This ends five decades of self-registration under a new rule suggested by the Selective Service System.

The step is mandated by the fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, signed by Donald Trump.

Under the act, the shift involves the transfer of duties from the individual male to the federal agency through linkage with current government databases.

Currently, most of the male U.S. citizens and immigrants aged 18 through 25 must register within 30 days of turning 18.

Men who failed to register within the timeline will automatically be subjected to a crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

Enforcement usually makes a difference in access to federal student assistance, federal employment opportunities, and citizenship for noncitizens.

Even then, the rate dropped to 81 percent in 2024 based on government statistics.

Automatic registration would save hundreds of millions of dollars spent annually on outreach and advertisements.

Pennsylvania Representative Chrissy Houlahan, who sponsored the language, believes that the process permits the government to “rededicate resources towards readiness and mobilization.”

On March 30, the proposed rule was submitted to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs and is under review.

Exemptions will be granted to active-duty military personnel, selected non-immigrant visa holders, ministry students, and those suffering from severe hardship or disabilities