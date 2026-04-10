Meghan Markle lands in troube with Kate Middleton 'fake cancer' conspiracy theory

Meghan Markle is getting the spotlight with all the wrong reason ahead of her and Prince Harry's much-hyped vist to Australia.

Amid other controversies over her upcoming trip, it has emerged that a prominent attendee, who promoted a false conspiracy theory about Princess Kate, will also join the treat with the Duchess.

The 44-year-old former Suits satr is set to host a $3,000-a-head "Her Best Life Retreat" in Sydney from April 17 to 19 as part of a broader push tied to her lifestyle brand As Ever.

The event, dubbed an exclusive "girls' weekend," has drawn huge attention after several self-identified members of the so-called Sussex Squad claimed they had secured tickets.

Among them is an Australian influencer known online as @ZandiSussex, who has 17,000 followers and has repeatedly posted false claims about Prince William's wife, Princess Catherine's illness being a sham.

Catherine, 44, publicly revealed in March 2024 she had cancer following abdominal surgery and confirmed in January 2025 that she was in remission.

Controversy erupted after a prominent attendee was linked to Princess Kate cancer conspiracies. Undoubtedly, that kind of association can quickly upstage everything else.

Even if there is no direct connection with Meghan or endorsement from her, the optics alone are enough to raise questions and create unease around what is supposed to be a positive, aspirational experience.

The concern might not be really about the concept of the event itself.

What's unsettling people is the type of individuals now publicly linking themselves to it and claiming to be part of the guest list," a source familiar with the retreat tol Radar.

The insider said: "But when someone who is associated, even loosely, with the event has a track record of promoting deeply offensive and baseless claims – particularly something as serious as questioning a cancer diagnosis – it changes how the entire project is perceived."

The influencer in question has allegdly described Catherine's diagnosis as "fake" and continued to repeat the claim online, alongside other inflammatory statements about the royal family.

While there is no suggestion that Markle or Prince Harry, 41, are aware of or endorse such views, the association has prompted criticism of the retreat's vetting process.