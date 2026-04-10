Princess Anne reaches out to Andrew as he navigates life beyond the palace

Life has taken a markedly quieter turn for Andrew, who now finds himself far removed from the world he once occupied, settling into a more solitary routine at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate.

The 66-year-old, formerly the Duke of York, has stepped away from public life entirely.

His sister, Princess Anne, is said to have kept communication lines open, even reaching out on Christmas Day during his final weeks in Windsor.

In fact, she reportedly went as far as offering him a place at her Gatcombe Park estate before his move to Sandringham.

One insider put it, “This is a sibling issue now, who else does he have?”

Support has also come from his younger brother, Prince Edward, who made a low-key visit over Easter.

The Duke of Edinburgh reportedly dropped by Sandringham for a private conversation, becoming the first senior royal to see Andrew following his recent controversies.

It’s believed Edward encouraged him to finally settle into his new residence, as Andrew appeared reluctant to fully embrace the move.

Edward has also been the only senior royal to publicly address the situation, carefully shifting focus to those most affected, reminding audiences that the real priority should always be the victims.