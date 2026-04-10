Zara Tindall's daughter Mia gets spotlight after Beatrice, Eugenie update

Zara Tindall's daughter Mia gets spotlight as Beatrice, Eugenie step back

King Charles' niece and Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall left royal fans delighted as she stepped out with mini fashionista, Mia Tindall, at Ladies Day at Aintree Racecourse.

The 12-year-old shows off confidence as she accompanied the glamorous royal mum, Zara Tindall.

The mother-daughter duo were caught on camera during their sunny day walk at the races.

Mike Tindall's eldest daughter showed off her grown-up sense of style in a brilliant blue suit adorned with pinstripes.

She paired the matching ensemble with a lacey white blouse with a pie-crust collar, giving fans a reason to speculate about her royal future amid turmoil.

Her appearance comes amid ongoing scrutiny around the York family's two princesses, Beatrice and Eugenie, as they have been dragging headlines since Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's downfall and exit from Royal Lodge.

Mia debuted hair trnasformation for the outing. Her long strawberry blonde ends looking a lot lighter than fans have seen previously.

To elevate her race day look, Mia rocked a chunky blue headband, French manicured nails and cool silver loafers.

Meanwhile, Zara dazzled in soft ballet pink suit by royally loved label Me + Em, under which she wore a Cefinn blouse.

The mother-of-three didn't skimp on the accessories, donning a timelessly chic Camilla Rose hat in the same soft pink hue.

She slipped into a pair of pointed-toe stilettos and completed her look with elegant drop pearl earrings and a pair of glamorous tinted sunglasses. Her gold clutch also added to her styling sense.