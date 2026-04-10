Royal style commands attention as new Queen Elizabeth exhibition opens

The Royal Collection Trust has officially opened the doors on 10 April 2026, to a dazzling new exhibition celebrating the timeless elegance of Queen Elizabeth II.

Titled Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style, the exhibition invites visitors on a journey through the late Queen’s wardrobe, offering a closer look at the fashion choices that became as much a part of her identity as her unwavering sense of duty.

Curator Caroline de Guitaut describes a monarch who knew exactly what worked for her.

“She had a clear understanding of what suited her and how she wanted to present herself,” she explains.





Running until 18 October 2026, the showcase arrives at a particularly meaningful moment.

This year marks what would have been the Queen’s 100th birthday, and the royal family is preparing a series of commemorative events to honour her legacy.

On 20 April, King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to visit the exhibition at The King’s Gallery, paying tribute to a woman whose style became instantly recognisable across the globe.

The following day, 21 April would have marked her centenary, the King and Queen, alongside other members of the royal family, will gather at the British Museum to review design concepts for the upcoming Queen Elizabeth Memorial in London.

Elsewhere, Princess Annewill take part in the celebrations by officially opening the Queen Elizabeth II Garden in Regent’s Park.