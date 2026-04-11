Jennifer Lopez goes full rom-com again with an unexpected twist

Jennifer Lopez is back with raunchy new rom-com

Jennifer Lopez is officially back in her rom-com era – and she’s making sure everyone feels it.

Over 20 years after Maid in Manhattan, the 56-year-old star took to Instagram on Friday, April 10, to get fans buzzing about her upcoming Netflix movie Office Romance. And yes, she came with nostalgia and major main character energy.

“Some never before seen BTS on the set of Maid in Manhattan by the incredible @BarryWetcher,” Lopez wrote, sharing throwback photos with Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, and the late Bob Hoskins and Natasha Richardson.

“So many feelings! Such wonderful memories!” she added. “And now with Office Romance, I am back in my RomCom era. It's OUR Happy Era!!!”

But don’t expect the same sweet, polished Jennifer Lopez formula.

Speaking on Watch Happens Live last October, Lopez teased a spicier vibe: “It's not the typical JLo rom-com that you are used to, like the sweet wholesomeness,” she said.

“It's a little raunchy. It's like the jokes are little — think more like Knocked Up… [There's] Something About Mary.”

Basically? Lopez is trading fairy tale love for messy, hilarious chaos – and fans are here for it.

The new film stars Lopez alongside Brett Goldstein, with Betty Gilpin, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, and Edward James Olmos rounding out the cast. It’s expected to hit Netflix this summer.

And if you thought she forgot her roots, think again.

“Twenty-something years later and I still think about Marisa Ventura,” Lopez wrote in another post. “A single mom who moved through marble lobbies and thread-count sheets that weren't hers…but carried herself like they could be.”